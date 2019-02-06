Economy KOSPI and KOSDAQ Close Wednesday at Highest in Four Months

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) and the tech-heavy KOSDAQ closed at a four-month high on Wednesday amid heavy foreign and institutional buying.



The KOSPI rose 24-point-13 points, or one-point-09 percent, to end the day at two-thousand-229-point-76.



The KOSDAQ gained two-point-64 points, or point-35 percent. It closed the day at 750-point-69.



It was the highest close for both the KOSPI and the KOSDAQ since October eighth.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened four-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-123-point-five won.