Parties Clash Over Court's Opinion Rigging Ruling, Ex-PM's Denial of Impeachment

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Rival parties are clashing over the ruling party's criticism of the recent court ruling that put South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo behind bars for his role in alleged opinion rigging. Meanwhile the ruling party is attacking the main opposition for controversial comments made by one of its leadership candidates.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) on Wednesday accused the ruling Democratic Party(DP) of repudiating constitutionalism and the separation of legislative, administrative and judicial powers which are the country's foundation.LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won also accused the DP of trying to protect the presidential office from the opinion rigging scandal involving power blogger "druking," adding it will push for a special prosecutor's investigation into the case.The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party leader Sohn Hak-kyu said the DP was damaging the judiciary's authority and challenging the separation of powers in order to save Kim, who is a close associate of the president.The tough rhetoric from the opposition bloc comes after the DP hosted media events on Tuesday to criticize the court's decision.DP floor leader Hong Young-pyo defended his party on Wednesday and said anyone can question the legality of a court ruling and that the court didn't follow the principles stated under criminal procedure laws.The ruling party also criticized the LKP after one of the party's leadership candidates, former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, criticized the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye on Tuesday.Referring to Hwang's denial and recent comments by three LKP lawmakers that disparaged the 1980 Gwangju Democracy Movement, the DP said the LKP has insulted the South Korean people who defended democracy.The Bareunmirae Party joined the ruling party in blasting the main opposition, saying the LKP is turning into an ultra-right party as its leadership candidates are willing to distort history in order to gain power.Partisan fighting has further paralyzed the National Assembly, where a lineup of economic welfare bills is pending with no parliamentary sessions scheduled.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.