Moon Meets Victims of 1980 Democracy Movement Amid Controversy Over Lawmakers' Remarks

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in met with victims and families of a military crackdown during the 1980 Gwangju Democracy Movement at his office on Wednesday, in an apparent move to reaffirm state recognition of the movement.The meeting follows recent controversy sparked by a group of main opposition Liberty Korea Party lawmakers, who disparaged the pro-democracy movement by calling it a riot and suggesting North Korean involvement.Moon, who denounced the opposition lawmakers' comments earlier in the week, said during Wednesday's meeting that he was infuriated by continued attempts to distort the great history of the 1980 movement.Stressing that he had clearly stated the government's position on the democracy movement after taking office in 2017, Moon said it was an incident where government authorities violated the people's lives.