Gyeonggi Province to Work with International Artists on Project near DMZ

Photo : YONHAP News

Gyeonggi Province plans to develop its border areas with North Korea as tourist attractions with the help of international artists.The Gyeonggi provincial government said on Wednesday it had agreed to cooperate with the East Side Gallery Artists’ Association to transform the areas near the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) into a space of peace and world-class tourist venue.The association will share its knowledge after it created an open-air gallery along a one-point-three kilometer-long section of the Berlin Wall, in which more than 100 works of art by painters from 21 countries are featured.In order to cooperate on the cultural project, the association’s representatives, including its head Kani Alavi, will visit South Korea from Wednesday at the invitation of provincial authorities. The representatives will take a field trip to the areas near the DMZ and discuss plans for the project with the province.