Asset Volume of Korean Conglomerates Exceeds 2,000 Tln Won

Photo : KBS News

The aggregate holding asset of Korean conglomerates has exceeded two-thousand trillion won for the first time last year, with SK Group showing noticeable growth thanks to strong demand in the semiconductor industry.CEO Score, an online business information provider, reported that the aggregated asset of 60 conglomerates, designated by the Fair Trade Commission, accounted for two-thousand-48-point-36 trillion won, as of the end of September 2018.The asset size increased some 81-point-65 trillion won since the end of 2017.In terms of the asset volume, Samsung maintained top position with 418-point-two trillion won, exceeding the 400 trillion won threshold for the first time. Hyundai Motor was the second with 220-point-six trillion won.SK Group was a close third with 213-point-two trillion won, largely due to SK Hynix’s performance.CEO Score evaluated that SK Group enjoyed increased demand in the semiconductor industry last year and also expanded its assets by taking over ADT Caps and AJ Rent-a-Car.It said that considering SK Hynix’s project on building semiconductor clusters, it is highly probable that the second and third positions will switch by the end of this year.