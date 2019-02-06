BTS to Launch World Stadium Tour in May

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean boy band BTS will embark on a world stadium tour this May.Their management agency, Big Hit Entertainment, on Wednesday revealed details of a new world tour for the seven-member group, entitled “Love Yourself Speak Yourself.”A follow-up to the “Love Yourself” world tour that sold out venues around the world after launching in August of last year, the upcoming tour will be the first to take a South Korean singer or musical group to major stadiums around the world.Thus far, BTS has confirmed ten concerts in eight cities, including the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles, Soldier Field in Chicago and Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo, all for the month of May.They will also perform at Wembley Stadium in the U.K. on June 1st.