S. Korea Tests Tank Built Partially With Indigenous Technology

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has successfully carried out a test of the K-2 “Black Panther” tank developed partially with indigenous technology.The Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) said on Wednesday that a K-2 tank equipped with a “mixed power pack” successfully completed a three-thousand-200 kilometer running test and a low-temperature mobility test.Following the tests, the organization said 106 K-2 tanks equipped with the same type of power pack, which includes a homegrown engine and German-manufactured transmitter, will be produced and deployed from June.A power pack is a modular power train consisting of an engine, transmitter and cooling device.The South Korean military initially planned to develop a K-2 tank using a locally made power pack, but due to delays in the development process previous iterations of the tanks were equipped with power packs made entirely of German components.DAPA said it will attempt to build K-2 tanks equipped solely with domestic technology in the future.