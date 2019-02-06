Moon Welcomes Tripartite Agreement on Flexible Work Hour System

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has positively assessed a tripartite agreement on extending the flexible work hour system.Moon’s assessment on Wednesday came a day after government, business and labor representatives agreed to extend the system’s timeline by three additional months to a six-month maximum.According to Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom, Moon called it a “very important agreement,” taking note that it marks the first time such an issue has been resolved through social dialogue.The president said the agreement will be helpful for the current economic situation, adding it is also boosting confidence that issues can be settled through dialogue with stakeholders.He also stressed follow-up efforts for what he called a difficult settlement, calling for swift enactment of necessary laws to enforce the timeline extension.