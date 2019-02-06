International Abortion Rights Campaigner to Visit S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A leading abortion rights advocate from Amnesty International will visit South Korea.According to the South Korean branch of the international human rights group on Wednesday, Grace Wilentz, from its Irish office, will stay in the country for two days from Thursday.Her trip is aimed at delivering the right group’s position on abortion ahead of the South Korean Constitutional Court’s planned decision on the nation's antiabortion law.An official of the group’s South Korean branch said she plans to introduce Ireland’s successful efforts to decriminalize abortion, including repealing a constitutional amendment last year that banned abortion in the predominantly Catholic country.Amnesty International argues abortion should not be criminalized in any circumstance, and those performing or assisting abortions should not be penalized.