Ruling Party to Work with Opposition on Revising Gwangju Uprising Law

The ruling Democratic Party says it plans to work with minor opposition parties to propose a revision to a special law aimed at punishing those denigrating or distorting the 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy movement.DP floor spokeswoman Kwon Mi-hyeok announced on Wednesday at a press briefing that pushing for the joint legislation is now part of their official platform.She said the revision will clarify the definition and rules regarding the Gwangju uprising and strengthen the punishment for slander, distortion, fabrication and dissemination of false information.She said a related proposal already submitted by DP lawmaker Park Kwang-on will serve as a basis for the revision, and noted lawmakers from the Party for Democracy and Peace, Justice Party, Bareunmirae Praty and independent lawmakers will also join the ruling party to draft a joint proposal.The move comes after three lawmakers from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party drew strong criticism over disparaging remarks they made about the Gwangju democratization movement.