Vietnam Reportedly Preparing Possible Train Trip by Kim Jong-un

Photo : YONHAP News

Vietnam is reportedly preparing for the possibility that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may travel to the country via train for his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.Tuoi Tre, a major Vietnamese daily newspaper, quoted an unidentified source as saying that a team consisting of officials from the Vietnamese government and the country’s railway operator recently visited Lang Son Province near the northern border with China.The source said they were there to explore possible cooperation with China in case Kim opts to travel by train for the upcoming summit set to be held next week.However, the source noted there are a number of possible transport options for the North Korean leader and that it is up to Pyongyang to decide which one to take.Reuters also quoted a source as saying the Vietnamese government is preparing for a possible train visit by Kim.Kim Chang-son, North Korean leader Kim’s de facto chief of staff, is known to have visited the northern province after he arrived in Hanoi last weekend.