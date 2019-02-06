Moon Participates in Campaign to Read 3.1 Independence Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has joined a public campaign to read the Declaration of Independence made in 1919 against Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.According to the presidential office on Wednesday, the president read the first paragraph of the declaration issued during the March First Independence Movement, which proclaims Korea as an independent state and recognizes Koreans as a sovereign people.The top office said Moon participated in the campaign to share the value of the independence movement with fellow citizens and people all around the world.Launched by a committee to commemorate the upcoming centennial of the March First Independence Movement, the campaign seeks to compile video recordings made by volunteers who read different excerpts of the independence statement.The entire video will be made public on March first.