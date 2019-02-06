Gov't to Gradually Lift Emergency Measures against FMD

Photo : YONHAP News

With no additional reports of foot-and-mouth disease for weeks, the government plans to phase out most emergency measures put in place to contain the animal epidemic.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said on Wednesday a standstill order that was issued for livestock farms in two cities in Gyeonggi and North Chungcheong Province will likely be lifted next Monday.It also plans to downgrade the FMD alert that currently stands at the second highest level in the four-tier system by a notch.However, authorities extended the mandate for strengthened quarantine efforts and disinfection activities by a month to the end of March to prevent a recurrence of the highly infectious disease that affects cloven-hoofed animals.