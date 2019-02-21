Trump: N. Korea Must Do Something 'Meaningful' to End Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he would like to lift the sanctions on North Korea in exchange for something “meaningful.”Trump told reporters at a meeting with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz at the White House on Wednesday that he'd love to be able to lift the sanctions on North Korea, but in order to do so the North should do something meaningful at the second summit.The president said he doesn’t think the Hanoi summit will be his last meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, hinting at the possibility of a third meeting.Trump added North Korea has “tremendous potential for economic wellbeing, long term,” noting that the country is located between South Korea, China and Russia.Kim and Trump are set to hold a second summit next Wednesday and Thursday in Hanoi to discuss further steps for the North's denuclearization.