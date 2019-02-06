India's Prime Minister Visits S. Korea for State Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in South Korea on Wednesday for a two-day state visit.According to the president’s office, President Moon Jae-in will hold a summit with Modi at the presidential office on Friday and host a state dinner after attending a signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding.During the talks, the two leaders plan to reaffirm India's full support for the peace process on the Korean Peninsula and discuss ways to cooperate on peace and prosperity for not only Korea but the entire world.The two sides will also discuss methods to pursue Seoul's "New Southern Policy" and India's "Act East Policy."On Thursday, Modi will reportedly attend a South Korea-India business symposium hosted by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry.Modi's trip is a reciprocation of Moon's state visit to New Delhi last July. It will be Modi’s second visit to South Korea as India's head of state following his first state visit in May 2015.