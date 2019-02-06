Gov't Likely to Leave out Politicians for Special Pardons

Photo : KBS News

The Justice Ministry is strongly considering excluding politicians from the list of candidates it will recommend to the president for special pardons that will be granted around the March First Independence Movement Day.According to legal sources, the ministry will deliberate on a list of candidates for a second day on Thursday and conclude the final list.The ministry is said to have not included a single politician in the list, apparently out of concerns that granting pardons or restoring rights for politicians could spark political controversy and undermine the purpose of marking the 100th anniversary of the March First Movement.Ahead of the final decision, some people from political and legal circles have cited former Prime Minister Han Myeong-sook, former Gangwon Province Governor Lee Kwang-jae and former lawmaker Lee Seok-ki as possible candidates for the special pardon.