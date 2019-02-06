FM Kang to Speak at UN Human Rights Council

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Foreign Ministry says Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will speak about Japan's wartime sex slavery issue and North Korean human rights in a keynote speech at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday.In a regular briefing on Thursday, ministry spokesman Noh Kyu-duk said that Minister Kang will give the speech during the council's high-level session and call for the need to strengthen global cooperation to improve human rights conditions for vulnerable social groups worldwide.The minister will address other issues including sexual violence during times of conflict such as the sexual enslavement of women committed by Japanese troops during World War Two.Kang will also touch on North Korean human rights and peace-building efforts on the Korean Peninsula including human rights concerns in relation to new technology.The spokesman said that during the World Disarmament Conference also taking place in Geneva on Monday morning, Kang will explain Seoul's efforts to establish lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula and express their expectations for further progress.Seoul's top diplomat will also underline the importance of global disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation regimes in today's rapidly changing security environment and convey that South Korea will play its part to ensure safety.