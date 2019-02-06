Economy KOSPI Closes Down 0.05% on Thursday

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) inched down one-point-10 points, or point-05 percent, on Thursday. It ended the day at two-thousand-228-point-66.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ lost three-point-36 points, or point-45 percent, to close at 747-point-33.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened one-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-125-point-two won.