Economy

KOSPI Closes Down 0.05% on Thursday

Write: 2019-02-21 15:50:40Update: 2019-02-21 15:51:01

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) inched down one-point-10 points, or point-05 percent, on Thursday. It ended the day at two-thousand-228-point-66. 

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ lost three-point-36 points, or point-45 percent, to close at 747-point-33.

On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened one-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-125-point-two won.
