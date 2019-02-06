Presidential Office Checks Efforts against Industrial Accidents

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has checked the government’s latest efforts to deal with communication blackouts and industrial accidents.According to the presidential office on Thursday, chief of the presidential National Security Office Chung Eui-yong presided over an inaugural national crisis assessment meeting on Wednesday alongside representatives from related government organizations.The presidential office said the meeting was arranged to check the transition from responsive measures to preemptive efforts regarding industrial threats to public security and safety while ensuring enhanced efficiency in coping with large-scale accidents.As for communication blackouts such as one caused by a fire at the KT Corporation building in Seoul’s Ahyeon-dong last November, the government decided to sharply increase the number of communication facilities that will be required to provide backup channels in case of emergency.Cable tunnels less than 500 meters in length will also be required to have fire-fighting equipment.Authorities said they will strengthen on-field safety inspections while supplying scaffolding systems to protect workers from falls.