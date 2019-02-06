Medical Staff Acquitted in Newborn Deaths at Ewha Hospital

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court on Thursday acquitted seven doctors and nurses at Ewha Womans University Hospital of criminal charges filed against them over the deaths of four newborn babies in 2017.The Seoul Southern District Court said it found the seven medical personnel at the university hospital not guilty of manslaughter by occupational negligence.Though the court acknowledged the hospital's poor infection control, it determined that a causal relationship has not been proven between injections administered to the newborns and their subsequent death.In December 2017, four infants died within a span of two hours while being treated in the hospital's intensive care unit.Of the seven indicted, prosecutors last month requested a three-year sentence for Cho Soo-jin, a pediatric professor in charge of the hospital's intensive care unit for newborns and another professor who worked on the day the deaths occurred.The prosecution asked the court to hand down a prison term of two years for another doctor in charge of the emergency room and sentences of 18 to 24 months for four others charged with contaminating nutritional supplements given to the infants.