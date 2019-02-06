Gov't Seeks More Region-Based Job Creation Projects

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon says the government is seeking to announce two or three more low-wage job creation projects in specific regions for the first half of this year.Lee disclosed the plan during a high-level meeting of officials from the government, ruling party and presidential office while mentioning the low-wage car-making venture between Gwangju and Hyundai Motor that was signed last month.The minister said the government has called for parliament to help draft legislation necessary to institutionalize regional job creation projects while also emphasizing concession and compromise from the stakeholders of such projects.Noting the first step was taken by the Gwangju project, Lee added that the government will be ready for similar projects to be launched in other industries and regions.Under the Gwangju Job Project, the city government and Hyundai will each invest more than 50 billion won respectively into the 700-billion-won joint venture to build a factory with an annual production capacity of 100-thousand vehicles.