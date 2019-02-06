N. Korea Declines Proposal to Jointly Mark Centennial of Independence Movement

Photo : YONHAP News

Pyongyang has declined Seoul’s proposal to jointly host a centennial event marking the March First Independence Movement against Japanese colonial rule.The Unification Ministry said on Thursday the North informed them of the decision through a notice by Ri Son-gwon, chief of the North Korean state agency in charge of unification affairs.The North explained it was not an opportune time to prepare for such an event but did not mention whether it was related to ongoing preparations for an upcoming second summit between the North and the U.S.The two Koreas had agreed to jointly commemorate the centennial of the historic movement during the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang last September.The South Korean government, however, reportedly still hopes to jointly commemorate the centennial of the founding of Korea's provisional government with North Korea and plans to hold future discussions on the matter.