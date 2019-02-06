China: UNSC Needs to Review Reversing Sanctions Provisions on N. Korea

Photo : KBS News

Beijing has welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent remarks that easing sanctions on North Korea may be considered if the country takes meaningful steps toward denuclearization.China's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang relayed the Chinese government’s stance in a regular media briefing on Thursday, saying the UN Security Council needs to review whether to invoke reversible provisions regarding easing sanctions on the North.He also said the UNSC should support political solutions for the North's denuclearization through actions, which has been China's consistent stance.The spokesman explained that China thinks each country should fully implement the North Korea sanctions but pointed out that UNSC resolutions demand both implementation of sanctions and promotion of a political settlement, adding there needs to be balance between them.