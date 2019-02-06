US Says Welded Pipe Imports from S. Korea Dumped in US Market

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Commerce Department announced it had determined that imports of large diameter welded pipes from South Korea, Canada, Greece and Turkey are being dumped in the U.S. market.The department said on Thursday that South Korea and Canada were also subsidizing their exports. The decision paves the way for the implementation of tariffs.The department said South Korea had sold the pipes below fair value at a rate of up to 20-point-39 percent, Canada at a 12-point-32 percent rate, Greece at a nine-point-96 percent rate, and Turkey at a rate of up to five-point-05 percent.If the U.S. International Trade Commission finds that the domestic industry has been harmed, tariffs will be put in place for an initial period of five years.