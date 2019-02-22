'Freeze on N. Korea's WMD, Missile Programs Could be Discussed During Pre-summit Talks'

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: North Korea and the United States are engaged in their final negotiations in Vietnam ahead of the second summit between the two countries set to begin next Wednesday in Hanoi. A senior U.S. official has hinted that a freeze of the North’s weapons of mass destruction and missile programs could be discussed as a key issue during the pre-summit talks.Lee Bo-kyung has more.Report: A senior U.S. official familiar with the Washington-Pyongyang negotiations told reporters on Thursday that the U.S. needs to move quickly in “very big bites” to denuclearize North Korea.The official said the immediate priority for the ongoing working-level talks is to freeze all of North Korea’s weapons of mass destruction and missile programs.The official said the U.S. will provide incentives for the North if the Kim Jong-un regime makes the “right choice” regarding denuclearization, but made it clear that a full inventory of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal will be needed “well before” the end of the denuclearization process.The official denied that withdrawing American troops from South Korea was being discussed as part of the deal.The official added while it’s uncertain if North Korea has made a choice regarding denuclearization, the U.S. is engaged in talks because it believes there is a possibility.Another U.S. official said the format for the second summit will be similar to the first summit held in Singapore last June, with a one-on-one meeting between the leaders followed by a meal and expanded meetings with their respective delegations.There is speculation that the actual summit talks will be held for one day on Thursday, while a dinner will take place on Wednesday.Lee Bo-kyung, KBS World Radio News.