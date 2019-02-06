Emergency Fine Dust Reduction Measures Take Effect Across S. Korea Fri.

Photo : YONHAP News

Emergency measures to reduce fine dust are in force across South Korea with the exception of Jeju Island on Friday, as most of the country is blanketed by thick dust particles for the third consecutive day.The emergency measures, which will be effective between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m., become active when the daily average level of ultrafine particles is forecast to exceed 50 micrograms per cubic meter and the figure is forecast to top that level the next day.It is the fourth time measures have been enforced this year and the first since special laws on fine dust reduction took effect last week.In accordance with the special law, the Seoul city government is restricting operations of grade-five emissions vehicles and will impose a fine of 100-thousand won for violators.Operation hours and utilization rates of both public and privately-run coal power plants and other large-scale dust-emitting facilities are being restricted and construction sites are being ordered to reduce their operations or face a fine of up to two million won.Public employees are obliged to participate in the "alternate no-driving day" system and vehicles with license plate numbers that end with an even number are only allowed to operate on Friday.