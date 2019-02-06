Signs of Restriction in Chinese City Observed Amid Speculation Over Kim's Train Journey

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid media speculation that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could travel to Vietnam by train for his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump next week, there are signs of state restriction in the Chinese city of Dandong near the North Korean border.A source close to North Korea said Friday that the Zhonglian Hotel near the China-North Korea border abruptly decided on Thursday afternoon to stop taking reservations for Saturday and Sunday.The hotel began canceling bookings and is not receiving foreign guests starting from Friday.In the past, the hotel did not take reservations when a North Korean leader traveled to China by train, which suggests Kim’s train could cross into China late Saturday and arrive in Beijing on Sunday for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping before he heads for Hanoi.It’s possible that Kim could fly to Hanoi, while sending his empty train to Vietnam so he can travel by train on his way home.Kim Chang-son, who's been in Vietnam to fine-tune details of the leader's visit, reportedly inspected a rail station in Lang Son, Vietnam, a city near the Chinese border on Sunday.