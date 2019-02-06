Leaders of S. Korea, India Agree to Enhance Ties, Upgrade Trade Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The leaders of South Korea and India held summit talks Friday during which they agreed to strengthen cooperation in various fields including information technology and the defense industry and sought ways to enhance their bilateral free trade agreement.Choi You-sun reports.Report: President Moon Jae-in and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day state visit to Seoul, held summit talks at Moon's office on Friday.Referring to their special strategic partnership forged during Moon's trip to New Delhi last year, the two leaders agreed to enhance their partnership by joining Seoul's New Southern Policy and New Delhi's Look East policy, both aiming better ties with Southeast Asia.Seoul and New Delhi agreed to join hands to better prepare for the fourth industrial revolution, expanding cooperation in the areas of artificial intelligence, health care and electric vehicles.The Indian government will support South Korean startups hoping to enter the Indian market and South Korean companies looking to participate in India’s infrastructure development projects.Strategic two-way exchanges and cooperation will also expand in terms of the two sides' military and defense industry.Moon and Modi agreed to promptly finalize Seoul and New Delhi’s negotiations to upgrade the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which took effect in January 2010.The two countries will work toward reaching the shared goal of increasing two-way trade volume to 50 billion dollars by 2030.Modi also expressed his support for Seoul’s efforts to denuclearize North Korea and establish peace on the Korean Peninsula.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.