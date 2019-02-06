Kyodo: S. Korea, US, Japan Security Officials to Meet in Busan

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan’s Kyodo News Agency says top security officials of South Korea, the United States and Japan will sit down for talks this weekend ahead of the upcoming U.S.-North Korea summit.Quoting a Japanese government official on Friday, Kyodo said chief of South Korea’s presidential National Security Office Chung Eui-yong, U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton and Japan’s National Security Advisor Shotaro Yachi are likely to meet in the South Korean port city of Busan on Sunday.The report said the officials are likely to discuss North Korea’s denuclearization and affirm their countries’ solidarity.According to Japanese broadcaster NHK, Bolton will head to Hanoi after the meeting for the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which will take place from Wednesday.