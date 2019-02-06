Possibility of One-Day Summit in Hanoi Raised

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of the U.S. and North Korea will most likely hold talks for one day during their second summit next week.According to a U.S. government official on Thursday, the format of the upcoming summit will be similar to the first meeting in Singapore in June of last year.The official said that after U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un hold their one-on-one meeting, there will be lunch and another meeting where Trump and Kim will be joined by their aides.It is possible Trump could meet with Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong on the 27th before he sits down with Kim the following day.Trump and Kim may also meet for dinner on the 27th before the official meeting.