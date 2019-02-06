Higher Temperatures, More Yellow Dust Expected During This Spring

Photo : YONHAP News

This spring is forecast to be warmer than previous years and there will likely be more days when yellow dust is observed.The Korea Meteorological Administration said on Friday that temperatures will likely be either within the annual average or higher between March and May, while precipitation will be within the average or higher in March and April, but less in May.The weather agency said due to the low precipitation in the forecast for origins of yellow dust, the number of days when yellow dust blankets the nation this spring is expected to be higher than the annual average of five-point-four days.