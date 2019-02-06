Moon, Modi Share Wish for Deeper S. Korea-India Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea and India have expressed their hope for an everlasting friendship between the two countries.President Moon Jae-in hosted a state luncheon for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the presidential office in Seoul on Friday, where the two displayed the strong bond they had formed over the years.Noting the connection between Seoul’s New Southern Policy and New Delhi’s Look East Policy, Moon touted active exchanges between the two nations. He specifically mentioned a record high bilateral trade volume, adding that both sides have also written a new chapter on cooperation for the military and defense industries.Modi, who is set to wrap up a two-day state visit to South Korea later in the day, said India is watching the developments on the Korean Peninsula with interest.The prime minister said India is witnessing the transformation of long-standing tension and threats in the region into hope, crediting Moon’s will and leadership. The Indian leader then expressed his support for the Korean Peninsula on its path to denuclearization and peace.