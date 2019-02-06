NYT: Trump May Trade Peace Treaty for Small Denuclearization Concessions

Photo : YONHAP News

The New York Times says U.S. President Donald Trump may use a peace treaty as a bargaining chip during his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to induce small concessions on denuclearization.The newspaper quoted experts briefed by the Trump administration as saying that trading a peace declaration for the North's commitment to dismantle a handful of nuclear or missile facilities is among potential outcomes of the summit set to kick off in Hanoi on Wednesday.Although Trump’s aides are insisting denuclearization of the North is the overriding goal, the report said the president appears to be more interested in ending the Korean War.The daily also predicted that in exchange for a peace declaration, the North could agree to suspend additional nuclear tests and production, open nuclear facilities to inspectors and dismantle some of the facilities.