Fox News: 46% Voters Approve of Trump's N. Korea Policy

A new survey from U.S. media organization Fox News suggests that 46 percent of American voters approve of President Donald Trump’s North Korea policy while 41 percent disapprove.This is the highest approval rating in nine polls conducted by the organization since April 2017, and the first such poll where those approving of Trump’s North Korea policy outnumbered those who disapproved.In the midst of high tensions between Washington and Pyongyang in October 2017, the disapproval rate peaked at 59 percent.The two responses were equal at 45 percent in April last year ahead of the first North Korea-U.S. summit in June in Singapore.Respondents were also asked what they believe are "major" threats to U.S. national security. North Korea ranked third behind cyberattacks and ISIS, respectively.Forty-nine percent of voters surveyed supported U.S. military action to prevent continued nuclear development by North Korea while 37 percent were opposed.