S. Korea, Turkmenistan Discuss Measures to Deepen Ties

South Korea is looking to deepen ties with Turkmenistan.Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon met with Myratgeldi Meredov, Deputy Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of Turkmenistan, at the government complex in Seoul on Friday.Lee said Turkmenistan is a key partner in South Korea’s New Northern Policy and expressed expectations for sincere cooperation between the two countries.Meredov visited South Korea along with a Turkmen government delegation that participated in the seventh South Korea-Turkmenistan economic committee later in the day.Prime Minister Lee hoped the event would lead to opportunities to further specify economic cooperation and launch new bilateral projects while Meredov hoped their countries will deepen cooperation on natural gas processing and that more South Koreans will take part in energy projects in his country.