Gov't Says No Plans to Raise Threshold Age for Pension Benefits

Photo : KBS News

The government says it is not considering raising the qualifying age to receive national pension benefits or other welfare allowances.The Ministry of Health and Welfare revealed its stance on Friday in response to mounting speculations about such a move following the Supreme Court’s recent decision to raise the maximum age people are physically able to work from 60 to 65.The ministry said enforcing such changes are only possible when conditions are met. It also ensured that the government’s plan announced in December on how to manage the national pension does not contain such a plan.Last August, the National Pension Service considered the possibility of raising the threshold age to receive national pension benefits from 65 to 68, but dropped it in the face of opposition.