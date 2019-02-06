Fine Dust Reduction Measures to Be Enforced on Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will enforce nationwide emergency measures to mitigate fine dust for a second consecutive day on Saturday.The Ministry of Environment announced on Friday nine cities and provinces, including the Seoul metropolitan area, central regions and Gwangju, will implement the measures again between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Saturday.It is the fifth time this year the country has decided to enforce the measures, which are prompted when the daily average level of ultrafine particles in the air is forecast to exceed 50 micrograms per cubic meter.Operation hours and utilization rates of both public and privately-run coal power plants and other large-scale dust-emitting facilities will be restricted and construction sites will be ordered to reduce their operations.However, as the measures will be enforced on a weekend, they will not include the "alternate no-driving day" system involving public employees nor restrictions on operations of grade-five emission vehicles.