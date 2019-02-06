N. Korean Diplomat Says His Predecessor's Daughter Not Abducted

Photo : KBS

North Korea's acting ambassador to Rome has denied rumors that the daughter of his predecessor was abducted and forcibly repatriated to North Korea.North Korean diplomat Jo Song-gil and his wife went missing in November of last year. Pyongyang recently notified Italy that his underage daughter returned to the North after her father left his post.According to local media, including the ANSA Italian news agency, Jo's successor and current acting ambassador Kim Chon sent a letter to Osvaldo Napoli, the president of the Italy-North Korea inter-parliamentary union, denying the rumors that she was kidnapped by North Korean agents.In the letter, Kim said the daughter was left alone at home after the parents disappeared and she loathed them for that and wanted to return to her grandparents in Pyongyang.Kim said she is receiving treatment but is doing well. He did not specify what kind of treatment.The daughter's repatriation to North Korea was first made known by Thae Yong-ho, North Korea's former deputy ambassador to London who defected to South Korea in 2016. He said that Jo was unable to leave Italy with his daughter and North Korea summoned her back home.The announcement angered politicians in Italy, who say that if the rumor is true, it is a serious violation of human rights as well as sovereignty.In the letter, the North Korean ambassador claimed the rumored abduction suggested by South Korea is a ploy to drive a wedge between Rome and Pyongyang.