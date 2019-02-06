New License Plates to be Issued from September

New license plates for vehicles will be issued from September.The new plates will have a seven digit number, one more than the current six, and also introduce hologram features for enhanced security to prevent forgery.The Transport Ministry announced the changes on its Web site.Plates will consist of three numbers before a Korean letter followed by four more numbers. One digit has been added to the front to cope with the growing number of registered vehicles.An anticounterfeit hologram seal in a blue Korean "taegeuk" pattern will feature on the left side.The new plate will also incorporate reflective film in its material so it's more visible at night.Numbers will still be black.The new plates are available from September and drivers will be able to choose between the current and new versions.