Trump to Stay in Marriott, Kim in Melia Hotel during Summit

The hotels where the U.S. and North Korean leaders will be staying during their summit in Hanoi, Vietnam appear to have been decided with just four days left before the meeting.Vietnam's Foreign Ministry has designated areas near the JW Marriott, Melia Hotel and the Hoan Kiem Lake as a security zone and restricted the use of high-rise buildings during the summit period.The JW Marriott is considered a top candidate for U.S. President Donald Trump to stay at while the Melia was viewed as the likely hotel for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.The ministry's announcement implies that these two hotels have been chosen as the accommodations for the two leaders.An official from the ministry said that North Korean and U.S. negotiators held last-minute talks on protocol issues Friday evening.The ministry said that patrols will be stepped up and live broadcasts by media firms will be banned in the area during the summit period.Vietnam will also open an International Media Center for the summit at 3 p.m. Saturday local time. The Cultural Friendship Palace where the center is located can accommodate up to three thousand reporters.