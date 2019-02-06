FM Kang Leaves for Geneva to Attend UNHRC Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha left Seoul on Saturday to attend a high-level session of the UN Human Rights Council(UNHRC) in Geneva on Monday.In a keynote speech, Kang is expected to talk about sexual violence during times of conflict such as Japan's wartime sexual slavery as well as peace-building efforts on the Korean Peninsula and North Korean human rights.She will also stress the need to strengthen global cooperation to improve human rights conditions for vulnerable social groups worldwide.Some 90 heads of states or minister-level officials will attend the UNHRC meeting.Earlier on Monday morning, Kang will speak at the Conference on Disarmament also taking place in Geneva and explain Seoul's efforts to establish lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula and express expectations for further progress.While in the Swiss city, Kang will also hold talks with other foreign ministers and international organization officials, including UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.