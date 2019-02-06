Signs Detected of China Checking Railway for N.Korean Leader's Possible Vietnam Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may travel to Vietnam by train for a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, there are signs that Chinese authorities are checking a possible railway route for the North Korean leader.There is speculation that if Kim chooses to use his special train for the trip, he'll likely use the Beijing-Guangzhou route, known as the Jingguang railway, which connects Beijing in the north with Guangzhou in the south.Notices have reportedly been posted in Guangzhou informing travelers of temporary cancellation of some trains from Saturday to Monday. The trains that have been canceled are mostly those coming from Changsha, a city in Hunan Province on the way to Guangzhou.In addition, orders have been given that facilities along the Nanning-Pingshan route leading to the border with Vietnam are to be inspected within 48 hours.Massive renovation works have also been observed at Pingshan station.