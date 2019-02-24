N. Korean Media Confirm Kim Jong-un's Departure for Summit in Hanoi

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's state media reported early Sunday that leader Kim Jong-un has departed by train for Hanoi to hold a second summit with United States President Donald Trump later this week.The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim left Pyongyang Railway Station on Saturday afternoon and was accompanied by senior officials, including his sister Kim Yo-jong and top aide Kim Yong-chol.But there was no mention of Kim's wife, Ri Sol-ju, on the list of those accompanying the leader.The Kim-Trump summit is slated for Wednesday and Thursday in Hanoi.The KCNA also reported that Kim will make an official goodwill visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong.The Rodong Shinmun, the official paper of the North's ruling Workers' Party and the Korean Central Television also reported Kim's departure on Sunday.