S. Korea Protests Chinese Aircraft's Violation of Air Defense Zone

Photo : KBS News

South Korea has lodged a protest over a Chinese military plane’s violation of the country's air defense identification zone (KADIZ).According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the Chinese aircraft entered the country's KADIZ without notice three times on Saturday.Later in the day, Seoul's Defense Ministry called in the Chinese Embassy's military attache to lodge a protest and call for measures to prevent any recurrence.While expressing concern over the military jet's entrance into the KADIZ without prior notice, the ministry urged Beijing to take measures to prevent any further intrusions and called for a working-level conference to set up a military hotline between the two countries.The Foreign Ministry also called in a Chinese official from the embassy and expressed regret while urging measures to prevent any recurrence.