S. Korea's Average Household Debt Grows to 77 Mln Won

State data shows that the nation's average household debt increased to around 78 million won last year.According to the Bank of Korea on Sunday, the volume of South Korean households' debts to banks and other financial institutions came to one-thousand-534 trillion won at the end of 2018, up five-point-eight percent from a year earlier.The figure means that each South Korean household was indebted with an average of 77-point-seven million won based on the nation's estimated 19-point-75 million households last year.The average debt is steadily increasing since 2002 when the central bank started compiling related data. It surpassed 60 million for the first time in 2015 and grew to around 80 million last year.Meanwhile, the country's ratio of household debt to gross domestic product (GDP) rose by two-point-one percentage point on-year to a record high 85-point-nine percent last year.