N. Korea, US Continue Preparations for Second Summit in Hanoi

Photo : KBS News

With only three days ahead of the second United States-North Korea summit in Hanoi, top envoys and officials of the two nations appear to be continuing coordination and preparations for the upcoming summit in the Vietnamese capital.U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun was seen departing his hotel on Sunday morning along with National Security Council Korea Specialist Allison Hooker.Biegun is thought to have traveled to the U.S. Embassy in Vietnam to consult the U.S. government regarding his talks with North Korea on summit agenda.Meanwhile, Pak Chol, vice chair of the North's Korea Asia-Pacific Peace Committee visited the Metropole Hotel in Hanoi, which is likely to host the summit. Pak appears to be checking security and protocol issues at the hotel along with Kim Song-hye, head of the Secretarial Bureau of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland.Biegun and his North Korean counterpart Kim Hyok-chol reportedly held working-level talks on Saturday at Biegun's hotel to fine-tune details for a summit declaration, including the North's steps for denuclearization and establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula.