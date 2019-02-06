White House Unveils Commemorative Coin for Second Trump-Kim Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House on Saturday released a commemorative coin for President Donald Trump's upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vietnam this week.The new coin, which sells for 100 dollars and is limited to one thousand, reads "New Avenue Towards Peace" and "A Turning Point -- Working Towards Complete Denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."It also reads "One Peace and Three Leaders" in Korean, naming the leaders of the United States and North Korea as well as South Korean President Moon Jae-In, who has not been named as someone who will be present at the summit.On the other side, the coin bears the national flags of the two Koreas and the United States and the Presidential Palace of Vietnam.