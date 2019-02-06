Mayors, Governors Condemn Distortion of 1980 Uprising

Photo : YONHAP News

The heads of the nation's 15 cities and provinces on Sunday issued a joint statement condemning the distortion and blasphemy of the 1980 pro-democracy uprising in Gwangju.In a news conference at the National Assembly, Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon and 14 other municipal chiefs said that the May 18 Gwangju uprising, which was made possible with the people's voluntary efforts and sacrifices, was the most glorious event in the history of Korea's democracy.The mayors and governors condemned a few members of society who are engaged in distorting and disparaging the facts and spirits of the pro-democracy movement for political purposes.They also called on the National Assembly to introduce a special law to punish those who distort the facts regarding the uprising.