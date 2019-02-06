Finance Minister Reaffirms Commitment to Income-led Growth Policies

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nak-ki has reaffirmed the government's commitment to its income-led growth policies.In an interview with a local media outlet on Friday, the minister said that the government should take supplementary measures to address problems caused by a rather rapid increase of the minimum wage.However, he said the government will have to implement the other policies in a speedy manner, such as measures to increase the wage for low-paid workers and to expand the social safety net for low-income households.The minister projected that the country's income distribution will improve from the second half of the year as the government's fiscal spending and other job creation policies are expected to take effect.