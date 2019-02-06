'N. Korean Cargo Plane Carrying Kim's Security Team Arrives in Hanoi'

Photo : YONHAP News

With three days left until the second summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vietnam, a North Korean cargo plane carrying equipment and a security team reportedly arrived in Hanoi on Sunday.According to local media outlets, an Air Koryo Ilyushin-76 cargo plane arrived in Noi Bai International Airport in the Vietnamese capital at around 9:20 a.m.About an hour later, a black sport utility vehicle was seen departing the airport, followed by two trucks and buses carrying North Korean officials.The vehicles reportedly headed to the Melia Hotel in Hanoi, where Kim is expected to stay during his visit to Vietnam.